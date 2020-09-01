Brad “The Bard” & Anthony “Bones” Reid
“Labyrinth”
Brad “The Bard” and Anthony “Bones” Reid originally met in Reading, Pennsylvania in the open mic scene. They played together a few times before combining their musical talents to write and perform the song “Labyrinth”.
This collaboration happened after Brad interview Bones on his podcast, The Bardic Inspiration. The podcast is dedicated to riveting conversations with guests ranging from musicians, to martial artists. Visit The Bardic Inspiration YouTube channel to listen to more episodes.