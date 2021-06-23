Donate

    Preview: Blue Miracle

    Air Date: June 23, 2021

    On FLICKS 35th anniversary Dennis Quaid reflects being one of Patrick Stoner’s first interviews & his approach to a troubled character who finds redemption.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

