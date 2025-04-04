    You Oughta Know

    Blind Broadcaster Provides Color Commentary

    Blind student gives sports commentary, Trenton Youth Wrestling, Encanto coffee and more!

    Air Date: April 4, 2025

    When the team takes the court, college freshman ALLAN WYLIE gets to work with his color commentary. But what’s different about this sports broadcaster? He’s blind. Meet the neurosurgeon who coaches students at TRENTON YOUTH WRESTLING. Make way for April Mae and the June Bugs and their BOOGIE BUS. Checkout G-TOWN RADIO’s environmental show. Experience history with Penn Museum’s UNPACKING THE PAST. Our Youth Media reporters take us to ENCANTO, where kicks and coffee go hand in hand.

