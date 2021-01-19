“Here We Go Again”

Big Little Lions are an award-winning US/Canadian duo who were born out of a collaboration that won them a JUNO Award in 2014. Since then they have been cranking out infectious folk pop songs that are jam-packed with emotion and tight harmonies that sound like the product of two people working side-by-side instead of living in different countries.



They have released 6 albums to date, which have garnered them awards including the CFMA Ensemble of the Year, Independent Music Awards Americana Single of the Year and the John Lennon Songwriting Competition Song of the Year. Their critically acclaimed music has appeared on the CBC’s Top 20 and featured on shows like q and Vinyl Cafe. The duo consists of Paul Otten and Helen Austin, both hugely prolific songwriters – their music has been placed in hundreds of movie trailers, ads, network TV shows and on MTV.



Their music has been dubbed ‘a blissful marriage of new folk and sophisticated pop’ by Mariposa Folk Festival and is packed with emotion and tight harmonies.

During the pandemic, Paul and Helen have been separated by a border and not able to play music in person. The song “Here We Go Again” mirrors the sadness that a lot of artists are feeling while not being able to tour.