Biden’s agenda for the economy, COVID and climate

Air Date: January 19, 2021 10:00 am
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

President-elect Biden announced his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” to tackle the pandemic and its impact on the economy. We’ll look at what is in his relief package, which includes bigger stimulus checks to families, more aid for businesses and speeding up vaccine distribution with Politico health care reporter ALICE MIRANDA OLLSTEIN and The New York Times’ JIM TANKERSLEY who covers economic and tax policy.  Then, Biden said he will rejoin the Paris climate accord with an executive action on his first day in office. We’ll talk with JUSTIN WORLAND, senior correspondent for TIME about the 46th president’s environmental agenda and his plans for fighting climate change.

