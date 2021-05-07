Benevolent Hound: Artists & Non-profits Partner for Charity

On this episode of You Oughta Know, we meet painter, Jay McClellan, whose organization, Benevolent Hound, connects artists with animal rights non-profits to raise charitable funds and support a thriving local art scene. Then, learn about the unique sport that combines horseback riding with gymnastics. We find out why the housing market has been so unpredictable during the pandemic, and discover how the Trenton Kappa Foundation is motivating communities of color to take the vaccine. Next up, a former DiBruno Brothers chef has brought a prepared food market with a Center City vibe to the South Jersey; we take you to Haddon Culinary. Plus, don’t miss Shirley’s review of TikTok’s latest food trend, nature’s cereal!