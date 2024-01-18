AI at Work and in Politics, Astronomy Lessons on South Street

As we head into the 2024 election cycle, some lawmakers worry that artificial intelligence will be misused in political advertising. Pa. State Representative Tarik Khan is co-sponsoring a bill to prohibit AI in campaign ads, penalizing candidates who use it to create deep fake videos, for example. We’ll talk with him about the bill and preventing misinformation in elections.

Are you using generative AI at your job? Does your employer know? Perhaps they’re the one encouraging you to incorporate it into your routine. We’ll talk about the ethical issues of ChatGPT and if it helps workers, or could displace them, with Wharton professor Ethan Mollick, who studies the effects of artificial intelligence on work and education.

Along South Street in Philly, astronomy hobbyist Brendan Happe offers people a view of the cosmos for free — with his sidewalk telescope. Studio 2 curiosities correspondent Matt Guilhem has more.