    Are Suppressed Emotions to Blame for Pain?

    Women are far more likely than men to suffer from conditions like chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and migraines.

    Air Date: October 30, 2023
    Listen 4:18
    A teen upset from being rejected

    (Pheelings Media/Big Stock)

    Women are far more likely than men to suffer from conditions like chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and migraines. Some researchers point to cultural norms and expectations as a contributing factor.
    In their weekly conversation, WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss the details:

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Voices in the Family

    Voices in the Family

    Thoughtful discussions led by family psychologist Dan Gottlieb, Ph.D., Voices in the Family highlights issues and experiences that affect individuals and society.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate