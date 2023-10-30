Are Suppressed Emotions to Blame for Pain?
Women are far more likely than men to suffer from conditions like chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and migraines.Listen 4:18
Women are far more likely than men to suffer from conditions like chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and migraines. Some researchers point to cultural norms and expectations as a contributing factor.
In their weekly conversation, WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss the details:
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.