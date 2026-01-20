    Sports In America

    Andrew Whitworth’s Journey from Recruit to Champion to Mentor

    Air Date: January 23, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 51:02

    Andrew Whitworth is an NFL legend. A four-time Pro Bowler, he played for 16 seasons into his 40s, then retired as the oldest tackle in NFL history. He was known not just for his skill on the field and his longevity — but also widely recognized for his character, and his charity work in his personal life.

    In this week’s episode, we sit down with Andrew to hear everything he learned from his 16 seasons in the NFL, like how to sweet-talk the defenders he was up against, and how the game helped him learn to take care of himself and the people around him.

