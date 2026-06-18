Andrew Painter Gets Demoted

After another abysmal outing against the Marlins on Wednesday, Andrew Painter was sent down to AAA. Host John Stolnis of The Good Phight analyzes the decision, what Painter needs to work on and what the Phils will do to fill his slot in the rotation. Also, the Phillies took two out of three from Miami, an update on how Phillies players are faring in the All Star Game fan vote, and changes coming to the Home Run Derby.