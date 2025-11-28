    An ode to Philly’s lost concert halls, Part 2

    Air Date: November 28, 2025
    Listen 7:48
    Jukebox-Journey logo

    On this edition of Jukebox Journey, Kevin documents some of the most noteworthy live music played in Philly’s glorious bygone music venues — highlighting here spaces that were closed after 1990.

    Special shout out again this week to “The Philadelphia Music Book” — a new encyclopedia written by some of the best Philly-area music journalists of the last half century and edited by legendary concert promoter Larry Magid, of Electric Factory Concerts. It was a tremendous resource for this edition of Jukebox Journey — and will continue to be in the future.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Jukebox Journey

    About Kevin McCorry

    Read more
    Kevin McCorry

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate