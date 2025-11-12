    America’s First Democracy Was Already Here

    Air Date: November 12, 2025

    Long before the birth of the United States, Native nations were leading through councils, consensus, and community. Their ideas of representation and shared power influenced how early Americans understood freedom and self-government, shaping the foundation of what became a new democracy.

