    Alan (XuKun) Liu: Mastering an imperfect instrument

    Air Date: January 5, 2023

    In 2016, at the age of 14, guitarist Alan Liu was among 30 classical musicians named Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30. A recent graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, on this week’s On Stage at Curtis, Alan performs pieces from Rodrigo, Johanson, Barrios Mangoré and Coste.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

