Alan (XuKun) Liu: Mastering an imperfect instrument
In 2016, at the age of 14, guitarist Alan Liu was among 30 classical musicians named Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30. A recent graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, on this week’s On Stage at Curtis, Alan performs pieces from Rodrigo, Johanson, Barrios Mangoré and Coste.
