Aging and the costs of long-term care

Air Date: January 16, 2020 10:00 am

Guests: Lisa Walke, Norma Coe

Long-term care demand and costs are rising, and many experts worry we aren’t prepared to meet the aging population’s needs. This hour, we look at the financial and social tradeoffs individuals and families make to afford care, whether at home, in a nursing facility or assisted living community. We’ll also discuss the push to age in place and look at caregiver and geriatrician shortages. We’re joined by LISA WALKE, chief of geriatric medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and NORMA COE, associate professor of medical ethics and health policy at Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

