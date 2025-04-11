    You Oughta Know

    Acme Accordion School Sees Rise in Popularity

    Acme Accordion school, Feminist Choir, STEM education, piano tuning and more!

    Air Date: April 11, 2025

    The Acme Accordion School is seeing an uptick in the instrument’s popularity. Community College of Philadelphia teaches students the ins and outs of piano tuning. After more than fifty years, the Anna Crusis Choir continues to build community through music. FirstHand teaches students to solve problems through STEM. Plus, the author of Building Ghosts discusses learning from the past.

