A Security Officer With a Calling to Help

“I feel like when you do good things in your life, you receive good things in your life,” says Alicia Denby, who works as a security officer.

Born and raised in the Logan section of Philadelphia, the single mother of a 14 year old son says she is a third generation giver.

“My grandmother was a loving person,” she says, “my great grandmother was a loving person-; my dad and mom would literally in their neighborhood take kids on vacation- and my dad he paid people’s bills.”

So it’s no surprise that Denby stepped in when a couple weeks before Thanksgiving she saw a man looking flustered at the check out at the Aldi in Brewerytown where she was working security.

“He just looked In distress,” she says, “he had a cart full of groceries.”

Kevin McCorry, managing editor for Keystone Crossroads here at WHYY, was the

flustered man. The dad of four is in charge of grocery shopping for his family and on that day, he arrived at Aldi a half hour before closing time. But he was so familiar with the story, he made it to the line with five minutes to spare. Then he learned he was in a bind.

“I realize I don’t have my wallet,” he says.

It was a major inconvenience, but not a tragedy. McCorry says his plan was to simply go home and return the next day. That’s until…

“A really kind security guard innately sensed the situation and she very casually sensed the station and very casually said- ‘do you need my help.”

Denby paid about $146 bucks for Kevin’s groceries, no questions asked.

“I wasn’t looking for anything in return,” she says, “it was just a good deed for someone who needed my assistance.”

And then minutes later. Denby did it again. This time for a woman with a much smaller need but who appeared to be in even more distress.

“I paid for her groceries as well and she just bust out in tears,” says Denby.

“At that point I a just like who is this security guard who just swoops in like super woman without any ego attached to it,” says McCorry.

He paid Alecia back via Venmo and filed the good deed away. Then, just before Thanksgiving he tweets about the interaction.

“It was such a powerful act, I suppose, that it felt like there can be so much negativity and toxicity put out there on social media,” says McCorry, “I don’t get too personal on Twitter too often, but this just felt like a situation that was worth putting out there to people to say like, ‘Hey, look like there’s good stuff in the world.’”