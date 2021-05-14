    A New View: Art in Camden

    Air Date: May 14, 2021

    On this episode of You Oughta Know we travel to Camden where a new public art initiative is calling attention to civic issues and using art to transform these issues. Then, as bike lanes start to emerge throughout the city, Shirley helps you avoid your next parking ticket. Next up, find out how the designers at Grant Blvd are using fashion as a vehicle to explore social justice and climate change. Billy Penn’s Layla A. Jones shares why typewriters have become so popular during the pandemic, and Chef Tyler Akin explains how the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a local group of restaurant owners and chefs, stepped up to help get new legislation passed. Find out what’s in store this year at the Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre, and don’t miss the unveiling of Longwood Garden’s most ambitious project in a century.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate