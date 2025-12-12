A multitude of emotions for Christmas

KEVIN McCORRY, HOST: I’m Kevin McCorry and this is ‘Jukebox Journey.’

KM: This week:

[MOVIE CLIP: “Ho, ho, ho,” from “A Christmas Story”]

KM: It’s the holiday season. Flip on the radio and it’s comfort and cheer. Holly, jolly, Andy Williams schmaltz.

[MUSIC: “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams.]

[RECORD SCRATCH]

KM: At least that’s the image we’re sold. That’s the image we sell each other on social media: shiny, happy, wintery wonder.

Even as we all know the truth is a jumble — joy, stress, excitement, grief.

[MUSIC MONTAGE: “Christmas Without Daddy” by Loretta Lynn, and “Christmas Makes Me Cry” by Kacey Musgraves.]

KM: From 1966, Loretta Lynn, and Kacey Musgraves from 2016.

The calendar flips to December and the month is a Rorschach test that you manage day to day. Some moments you’re Bob Cratchit. Some you’re Mr. Scrooge. Some you’re Cindy Lou Who. Others: The Grinch.

Brenda Lee got at that dichotomy in 1964. Everyone knows the hit.

[MUSIC: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee]

KM: Lesser known is the sad-girl single.

[MUSIC: “Christmas Will Be Just Another Lonely Day”]

KM: Sometimes you feel your inner Linus ‘the-true-meaning-Christmas’ vibe really transcending all the commercialism.

[MUSIC: “Hark, The Herald Angels Sing” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio]

KM: Other times, you’re absolutely jaded by the abject pressure-cooker money-grab of the season.

[MUSIC: “Holiday Song for Everyone” by Heywood Banks.]

KM: From the Vince Guaraldi Trio in 1965, to Heywood Banks in 2009 — such are the multitudes we contain.

There’s truth and beauty in our communal rituals of faith: the candles, the incense, the pageantry, the choirs. It can be divine to bask in the holy warmth.

[MUSIC: “O Holy Night,” as arranged by John Williams]

KM: But that doesn’t mean you don’t also want to crank the irreverence up to 11 sometimes too…right?

[MUSIC: “Christmas with the Devil” by Spinal Tap, and “Christmas Time in Hell” by Satan, The Dark Prince (Mr. Hankey’s Christmas Classics)]

KM: Spinal Tap from 1984 and South Park in 1999.

On a Wednesday you’re in your feelings about the state of the world and just want to wallow in the 1970 Laura Nyro.

[MUSIC: “Christmas in My Soul” by Laura Nyro]

On Thursday, you’re drowning in a neverending list of work and chores and you mutter to yourself about the ‘Christmas industrial complex’ and how Tom Petty really nailed the unrelenting march of incessant yearly celebrations.

[MUSIC: “Christmas All Over Again” by Tom Petty]

But by Friday night you’re aglow with a spirit of mirth, anchored by the wisdom of traditions and genuinely moved by the opportunity to be blessed with a gathering of friends and family.

[MUSIC: “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love]

KM: From 1963, Darlene Love.

By tomorrow, you may feel different. That’s ok. It’s a wonderful time of the year. But so are the rest. And like those: expect multitudes.

KM: I’m Kevin McCorry and this has been a Jukebox Journey on WHYY.