Start Date: February 28, 2023

WHYY requires all participants to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status

Learn to frame, shoot and edit great photos in WHYY's award-winning Public Media Commons. WHYY's After School Photography Workshop is a photography program for area teens, 9-12 grade. Students will learn the fundamentals of photography, camera operation, lighting, and framing. Students will have the opportunity to shoot topics of their choosing in groups.