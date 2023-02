Start Date: August 7, 2023

Want to be the next big Hollywood director? In this in-person, after school program, middle school students will work in small groups to create their very own short films. Students will learn the fundamentals of narrative filmmaking- story structure, script writing, storyboarding, video editing, and DSLR camera operation. Students will also have the opportunity to learn the basic principles of animation to produce their own stop motion film.

Course fee: $800