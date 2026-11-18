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Two proposed ChristianaCare campuses slated for southern Delaware have been denied by the state’s regulatory body, thwarting the hospital system’s attempts to increase its presence in the region.

The Delaware Health Resources Board voted 8 to 1 to deny the proposed Camden and Georgetown campuses at its Tuesday meeting.

The vote comes after three competing hospital systems publicly opposed ChristianaCare’s applications, sending letters to the board and speaking out against the campuses at a public hearing last month.

In a statement, ChristianaCare President and CEO Jennifer Schwartz said the health care provider was “extremely disappointed” by the board’s decision. She said ChristianaCare is committed to address people’s health needs throughout Delaware.

“Families in Kent and Sussex counties have told us they need better access to care close to home, and the need for more primary care, specialty care, behavioral health and emergency care in these fast-growing, medically underserved communities is real,” Schwartz wrote.

She said that the proposed campuses were designed to meet the needs of both counties’ growing and aging population.

“Health care is changing, and we need to develop innovative new ways of providing care for Delawareans who need it,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz also said ChristianaCare will “carefully review” the board’s decision and assess their options.