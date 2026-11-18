Delaware hospital regulators deny ChristianaCare’s Kent and Sussex ‘microhospital’ applications
The campuses, proposed for Camden and Georgetown, would have introduced a new model of health care to the state. Other hospital systems publicly opposed it.
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Two proposed ChristianaCare campuses slated for southern Delaware have been denied by the state’s regulatory body, thwarting the hospital system’s attempts to increase its presence in the region.
The Delaware Health Resources Board voted 8 to 1 to deny the proposed Camden and Georgetown campuses at its Tuesday meeting.
The vote comes after three competing hospital systems publicly opposed ChristianaCare’s applications, sending letters to the board and speaking out against the campuses at a public hearing last month.
In a statement, ChristianaCare President and CEO Jennifer Schwartz said the health care provider was “extremely disappointed” by the board’s decision. She said ChristianaCare is committed to address people’s health needs throughout Delaware.
“Families in Kent and Sussex counties have told us they need better access to care close to home, and the need for more primary care, specialty care, behavioral health and emergency care in these fast-growing, medically underserved communities is real,” Schwartz wrote.
She said that the proposed campuses were designed to meet the needs of both counties’ growing and aging population.
“Health care is changing, and we need to develop innovative new ways of providing care for Delawareans who need it,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz also said ChristianaCare will “carefully review” the board’s decision and assess their options.
What the projects entailed
In 2025, ChristianaCare representatives announced plans to invest $865 million into expanding services throughout Delaware. The health care provider operates hospitals in only New Castle County, but it does offer primary and specialty care services in Kent and Sussex counties.
The Georgetown campus was announced in February, with the Camden campus announcement following in May. Both projects would have hosted ambulatory health centers providing primary care, specialty care, behavioral health and other services.
Both campuses would also feature “neighborhood hospitals,” or “microhospitals.” They would have provided 24/7 care with eight emergency and eight inpatient beds, and offer imaging services like X-rays and CT scanners.
“The term ‘neighborhood hospital’ describes the model and the scale of the facility, it does not mean a different or lower standard of hospital care,” Pauline Corso, president of ChristianaCare’s Ambulatory Network Continuity and Growth, said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Corso said they are not full-service tertiary hospitals and are not urgent care centers, but are “designed to complete emergency and short-stay and patient care locally closer to home.” She said the model is meant to work in conjunction with other regional facilities and the existing local health care infrastructure.
According to ChristianaCare officials, the campuses were meant to fill gaps in health services in both growing counties. The health care provider projects that Kent County will see a more than 5% growth in its population by 2030, while Sussex County is expected to grow by nearly 10%.
For populations over the age of 65, Kent County is anticipating a 16% increase and Sussex County anticipating a 22% increase.
Dr. Vinay Maheshwari, the physician executive for growth and strategic partnerships with ChristianaCare, said at Tuesday’s meeting that the organization believed that the microhospital was able to accommodate additional emergency capacity needed to treat chronic diseases in older populations without being redundant or overlapping with existing providers.
The proposed microhospitals would have been the first of their kind in Delaware, though ChristianaCare already operates two similar facilities in Pennsylvania with their Aston Campus and West Grove Campus.
If the board had approved the campuses, ChristianaCare representatives said they would have opened by 2029.
Opposition from other hospitals
Opposition against the proposed campuses started in August after Bayhealth sent a letter to the board, followed by TidalHealth and Beebe Healthcare.
The proposed campuses encroach on all three opposing health care providers’ service regions. The Camden campus would only be about 4 miles away from Bayhealth’s Kent County campus. The Georgetown location would be about 10 miles away from Bayhealth’s Milton site, 13 miles from TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford and about 16 miles from Beebe Healthcare’s Lewes hospital. All the nearby hospitals also already offer emergency beds.
During the October public hearing on the proposed campuses, leaders from the opposing hospitals said the applications for the ChristianaCare projects did not properly demonstrate the need for another hospital, pointing out a shortage in primary care providers.
“We welcome the competition in all industries. Competition makes you better,” said Kyle Benoit, Bayhealth’s executive vice president and chief operating officer,. “To us, it came down to what is the right level of competition, what truly is needed.”
Opposing parties also questioned how the hospital would be operated, as ChristianaCare would partner with for-profit entity Emerus Holdings on the campuses. Representatives with ChristianaCare said that the hospital system would be the sole owner and operator for the health centers, and would maintain majority ownership over the microhospitals.
The other hospital systems also expressed concerns about how the new microhospital model would be defined or governed by the state.
Bayhealth’s President and CEO Terry Murphy wrote in a statement that the organization appreciated the board’s consideration of the two projects. He said that the two campuses “would have added high-cost services” to the region, making health care more unaffordable than it already is for residents.
“We believe improving healthcare access requires balancing access, quality and affordability,” Murphy wrote. “Bayhealth welcomes competition and supports expanding outpatient services, but we do not believe adding small hospitals is the best approach for our communities.”
David Tam, Beebe Healthcare’s president and CEO, echoed those sentiments in a statement, stating that a microhospital would not address challenges Sussex County residents face.
“Sussex County is growing and aging, creating greater demand for both routine and increasingly complex care,” Tam said. “Greater access to primary and specialty care, stronger community-based services, and continued investment in the healthcare workforce remain priorities for Beebe as we build the healthcare capacity Sussex County needs for the long term.”
A spokesperson for TidalHealth said in a statement that the need for primary care and specialty services outweighed the need for emergency beds.
“We believe healthcare investments should focus on keeping people healthy and out of the hospital, rather than adding duplicative inpatient hospital infrastructure that could increase the overall cost of care without addressing these fundamental needs,” the statement read.
Campuses questioned by board
The Delaware Health Resources Board approves hospital construction in the state through the certificate of public review process, which determines whether hospitals might have a negative impact on health care or other health care facilities’ services.
Hospital projects that cost more than $5.8 million are required to receive a certificate of public review from the board. The ChristianaCare projects would have cost an estimated $123 million total. The hospital system submitted the applications in June.
The applications were evaluated based on seven statutory criteria: the demonstrated need for the facility, the cost of the facility, how viable the project is, the quality of care delivered, plan alternatives, impact on local health care infrastructure and how it conforms to state requirements.
During the meeting, health resource board member Vincent Lobo said that there was a need for more primary care doctors, but raised concerns about adding more emergency services so close to other nearby hospitals. He also called into question how coordinating with other hospitals for transportation would work and if it might cause delays.
“I don’t see where these facilities really have any need for what we already have now, and what our facilities down here are building, Beebe Hospital, Bayhealth and TidalHealth, already building the systems here,” Lobo said.
ChristianaCare’s Maheshwari said that they believed only about 5% to 6% of patients would be transferred to other emergency departments, and that ChristianaCare wants to create transfer agreements with other hospitals.
Other board members also questioned ChristianaCare’s data they presented at this week’s meeting, saying that it did not align with data presented in their application and had inconsistencies. That included data regarding the number of doctors that would be working in the hospitals and health centers, and the number of anticipated visitors both campuses would see.
The board majorly voted no against both projects based on the presented criteria.
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