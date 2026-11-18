Philadelphia City Council committee rejects controversial contract with Reworld incinerator
Council’s environment committee removed Reworld from a waste disposal contract bill before sending it to a full council vote.
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A Philadelphia City Council committee refused to advance a new contract with a company that burns Philadelphia’s waste in the city of Chester.
Members of Council’s Committee on the Environment amended an ordinance authorizing Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Department of Sanitation to sign three new waste disposal contracts to remove Reworld Waste LLC from the bill. The contracts, which the department proposed this summer, must be approved by the full City Council before they can go into effect.
“We have ended our practice of burning trash in Chester,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who chairs the environment committee and has pushed to ban the city from signing new contracts for waste incineration.
The vote was met with cheers from a jubilant crowd, with people holding signs that read “Incineration kills” and “We deserve clean air.”
Opponents of the Reworld contract argue its pollution puts Chester residents’ health at risk.
“I have not seen a clearer case of environmental racism, and we ought to call it for what it is,” Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke said during Wednesday’s hearing.
The contracts at issue would govern the city’s curbside trash disposal for the next four to seven years. In addition to the contract with Reworld, Parker’s sanitation department proposed a contract with landfill operator WM, which already disposes of the city’s trash, and a new contract with landfill operator Republic Services. The city’s current waste disposal contracts expire at the end of the year.
The full council could vote on the bill as early as Dec. 3.
During a press conference this summer, Scott McGrath, environmental planning director for Philadelphia’s sanitation department, said a city contractor determined that the sustainability of landfilling and incineration are “essentially equal.” A city contractor did not compare WM, Republic and Reworlds’ emissions of unhealthy or toxic air pollutants, but rated incinerators in general more harmful than landfills for their human health risks and level of toxicity.
“The administration’s own analysis says incineration is worse for human health,” Gauthier said.
The city found Reworld’s emissions to be below its state permit, despite the company receiving multiple violations in recent years.
Reworld employees denied the claims made by advocates during Wednesday’s hearing that its facility harms health and said the company operates within environmental limits.
“A vote yes is a vote for working families, responsible decision making and Philadelphia’s future,” said John Scott, a lobbyist for Reworld.
Chester officials and advocates ask council members to reject Reworld contract
Witnesses called to testify, including advocates and public officials from the city of Chester, urging council members to reject the Reworld contract.
Kristin Motley, Chester’s health commissioner, said that residents of her city suffer from disproportionately higher rates of childhood asthma, infant mortality, cancer and heart disease compared to the national average.
“I’m not suggesting that the trash incinerator is a cause of every illness in Chester, but I am saying that it’s a major contributor to pollution,” Motley said.
Dr. Walter Tsou, former health commissioner for the city of Philadelphia and a member of the board of Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania, said that burning plastic waste produces pollutants including particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds.
“Known lung irritants that can trigger asthma, nosebleeds and coughing spells,” Tsou said. “What is not measured are dioxins, PFAS, formaldehyde and other chemicals that are known carcinogens.”
Chester Mayor Stefan Roots wants to see Reworld leave his city. He believes the company is holding back economic development along the waterfront.
“I care about the health of my people,” Roots said. “It’s time for this to end.”
Reworld employees painted the Chester facility as safe. Jyoti Agarwal, director of environmental programs at Reworld, said the company commissioned a third-party health risk assessment that showed risks are ”well below thresholds of concern.”
Parker administration officials defend their choice to continue burning trash
Several members of Parker’s administration testified to defend the proposed Reworld contract.
Philadelphia Sanitation Commissioner Crystal Jacobs Shipman said city contractors compared the environmental impacts of landfilling and incineration, and found that both methods of waste disposal have “flaws.”
“The impacts are different, but the cumulative effects are nearly equal,” Shipman said. “Both systems equally present challenges for respective host communities for both types of disposal facilities.”
Carlton Williams, the city’s managing director, said the administration reviewed air quality data from Chester; Philadelphia; Baltimore; Camden County, New Jersey; and New Castle County, Delaware, and found Chester’s number of unhealthy air quality days in the last few years to be comparable to these other areas.
“If anything, the air quality in Chester is equal to or better than Philadelphia and the surrounding areas,” Williams said, as members of the audience booed. “The data also do not indicate that the Reworld plant is causing spikes in bad air quality.”
Casey Kuklick, deputy director of the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives, said the city also analyzed Reworld’s emissions of nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, volatile organic compounds and particulate matter, and found they have decreased over time.
Shipman said that while the city considered factors including the companies’ environmental impacts, cost and operational impacts were the most important in the city’s decision. Williams estimated that if the city were to stop sending its trash to Reworld and use landfills only, the city would pay roughly $15 million more over the course of the four-year contracts.
“That is still real taxpayer dollars,” Williams said.
Gauthier countered earlier in the hearing that with the city’s estimated savings of $28 million over the course of the proposed four-year contracts compared to the current contracts, the city will still save money despite this additional cost.
“My office has done the math,” Gauthier said. “It has never been more urgent, and we have never been better equipped to end Philly’s dirty deal with trash incinerators once and for all.”
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