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A Philadelphia City Council committee refused to advance a new contract with a company that burns Philadelphia’s waste in the city of Chester.

Members of Council’s Committee on the Environment amended an ordinance authorizing Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Department of Sanitation to sign three new waste disposal contracts to remove Reworld Waste LLC from the bill. The contracts, which the department proposed this summer, must be approved by the full City Council before they can go into effect.

“We have ended our practice of burning trash in Chester,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who chairs the environment committee and has pushed to ban the city from signing new contracts for waste incineration.

The vote was met with cheers from a jubilant crowd, with people holding signs that read “Incineration kills” and “We deserve clean air.”

Opponents of the Reworld contract argue its pollution puts Chester residents’ health at risk.

“I have not seen a clearer case of environmental racism, and we ought to call it for what it is,” Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke said during Wednesday’s hearing.

The contracts at issue would govern the city’s curbside trash disposal for the next four to seven years. In addition to the contract with Reworld, Parker’s sanitation department proposed a contract with landfill operator WM, which already disposes of the city’s trash, and a new contract with landfill operator Republic Services. The city’s current waste disposal contracts expire at the end of the year.

The full council could vote on the bill as early as Dec. 3.

During a press conference this summer, Scott McGrath, environmental planning director for Philadelphia’s sanitation department, said a city contractor determined that the sustainability of landfilling and incineration are “essentially equal.” A city contractor did not compare WM, Republic and Reworlds’ emissions of unhealthy or toxic air pollutants, but rated incinerators in general more harmful than landfills for their human health risks and level of toxicity.

“The administration’s own analysis says incineration is worse for human health,” Gauthier said.

The city found Reworld’s emissions to be below its state permit, despite the company receiving multiple violations in recent years.

Reworld employees denied the claims made by advocates during Wednesday’s hearing that its facility harms health and said the company operates within environmental limits.

“A vote yes is a vote for working families, responsible decision making and Philadelphia’s future,” said John Scott, a lobbyist for Reworld.