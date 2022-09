Start Date: October 12, 2022

Learn to shoot, edit and produce great documentaries in WHYY's award-winning Public Media Commons. WHYY's After School Documentary Workshop is a video production program for area teens, 9-12 grade. The program combines media literacy and video production as students learn to produce short documentaries on a topic of their choosing. WHYY's media instructors act as executive producers, while the students write, direct, shoot and edit in small production crews.