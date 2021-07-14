Wind advocates say offshore turbines will help N.J. avoid climate ‘catastrophe’

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

More than 100 elected New Jersey officials issued a statement Tuesday in support of the state’s budding offshore wind industry as opponents renewed their attacks on plans to build hundreds of wind turbines along the Shore.

The group of 110 officials was brought together by the New Jersey chapter of Elected Officials to Protect America, a bipartisan climate-action organization that backs offshore wind power as a major source of carbon-emissions-free electricity.

The group argues that by producing electricity without burning fossil fuels such as natural gas or coal, New Jersey will be doing its part to cut emissions that are driving climate change while contributing to sea-level rise that is forecast to permanently flood large areas of the Shore by the end of the century.

Projections for sea-level rise at the Shore of at least 2 feet by 2050 and 5 feet or more by the end of the century would be a human and economic “catastrophe” whose financial cost would be far greater than Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the group said in an open letter.

Without offshore wind powering more than 1 million homes, the state will continue to contribute more greenhouse gases than it needs and will miss its target of 100% clean energy by 2050, as set by the Murphy administration, according to the officials — who include members of the Assembly, county and municipal representatives.