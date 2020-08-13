As Wilmington enters the final stretch of summer, city officials are working to help older residents beat the heat.

The city plans to give away fans to residents ages 65 and up each Monday and Thursday, Mayor Mike Purzycki and Constituent Services Director Jennifer Prado said in a press release. Fans will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon in the lobby of the Redding Government Building on North French Street.

As with other local government services, this year’s fan giveaway is more limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. John Rago, the mayor’s chief of staff for policy and communications, told WHYY there are fewer time slots for people to pick up fans since daily office hours were axed. The public also is not allowed in city offices due to the pandemic.

Residents must show proof of age and residency upon arrival. They also cannot have received a free fan from the city in 2019.

NEWS: Starting 8/13, Mayor @MikePurzycki &Constituent Services Dir. Jen Prado said the City will give away fans each Mon&Thurs from 10am-12pm in the Redding Gov’t Building lobby at 800 N. French St. to provide some relief from the summer heat. READ MORE:https://t.co/5TqZY0vVak pic.twitter.com/bQ7r59Gkpb — City of Wilmington (@cityofwilmde) August 11, 2020

Older adults are among those at highest risk of heat-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Compared to young people, the CDC says, older adults do not adjust as well to sudden changes in temperature.

And while an electric fan may be tempting when temperatures exceed 95 degrees, city officials advise against using one.

“This can increase the risk of heat-related illness,” officials said. “While fans create airflow, they can also provide a false sense of comfort which does not actually reduce body temperature.”

Where possible, the city recommends staying in air-conditioned environments.