WHYY News welcomes veteran journalist Bobbi Booker

WHYY News welcomes radio host, reporter, editor, and producer Bobbi I. Booker to the newsroom. She serves as PlanPhilly managing editor and edits a team dedicated to reporting on city planning, development, and the built environment in Philadelphia.

With nearly four decades in journalism, Booker has been a mainstay over the years at City Hall and on the arts and culture reporting scene. Booker has had previous stints at WHYY News, Metro Networks, Shadow Traffic Broadcast Service, WRTI, WWDB, WUSL, and WHAT.

“WHYY News is excited to have Bobbi Booker onboard as PlanPhilly managing editor,” shared Sarah Glover, WHYY Vice President of News and Civic Dialogue. “Bobbi’s news expertise and coaching skills are a great addition to the newsroom. We are looking forward to her contributions and shaping of untold urban design stories, and just as importantly helping to hold our officials to account when it comes to the places and the environment that makes Philadelphia great.”

The Philadelphia native serves as the current president of The Pen & Pencil Club, one of the oldest press organizations in the United States. Booker’s contributions to the Black Press have earned her the National Newspaper Publishers Association Merit Award four times.

“I am honored to join the WHYY News team and to have the opportunity to lead the talented team of reporters at PlanPhilly,” Booker said. “As a journalist, I’ve always been passionate about shedding light on the stories that matter and informing the public on important issues. I look forward to continuing that work at WHYY News and to bringing my experience and expertise to the newsroom.”

She helped launch live radio broadcasts of City Council meetings to ensure residents could access city developments, while an undergraduate student at Temple University. Fast forward to 2023, she’s back at Temple Klein College of Media and Communication finishing up her master’s degree in journalism.

Booker began her role at WHYY News on March 24.