Wilson’s final line: 1 for 1 with three runs scored, one homer, two walks and one steal.

Wilson was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 17th round of the 2016 draft, and had 642 hits and 92 homers in the minor leagues until he was called up Sunday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“I’ve had a lot of at-bats,” Wilson said. “Just remembered that, that this isn’t the first one.”

Wilson was greeted after his homer by teammate Bryce Harper at the top step of the dugout, while his family cheered on one of the newest Phillies from the stands.

Wilson’s parents, sister, brother and wife were part of a cheering section for the rookie who was called up after outfielder Brandon Marsh went on the injured list.

Wilson said he had about 15 to 20 friends and family among the crowd of 30,406 at Citizens Bank Park. He was the fifth Phillies batter to homer in his first career plate appearance

“Obviously, we are thrilled about him being here, but the lessons he’s learned through these years and through this journey have been amazing,” his dad, Bill, said on the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast. “He’s just an incredible young man, very humble, and he has worked so hard. He’s just had a great support system and it’s just been very special.”

Wilson also walked in the fourth inning, stole second base and scored on a bloop single by John Rojas that made it 6-0. Among his many firsts, Wilson was the first Phillie since 1901 to homer and steal a base in his first game.

“I had a lot of guys in this clubhouse come up to me and just say, don’t change what you’re doing, you got here for a reason and just be yourself,” he said. “You got here for a reason.”