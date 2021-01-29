WATCH: Nick Sirianni’s introductory news conference with the Eagles

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

We can finally put a rest to all the conspiracy theories.

Nick Sirianni will have his first news conference on Friday around noon. It’s finally happening.

The Eagles hiring of Sirianni broke last Thursday and they announced the hire on Sunday, so it has been over a week waiting for this news conference. This is a while to wait, but it’s almost here and you can stream it live when it starts on this page.

But until then, let’s get into five major topics that will come up:

1. Quarterback

Welcome to Philly, Nick. Who’s your quarterback? While Sirianni will get asked about a ton of topics in this press conference, the top thing on most people’s minds is the quarterback situation. How much has he spoken with Carson Wentz? Does he think Wentz will be back in 2021? What does he think about Jalen Hurts?

Honestly, we probably won’t get many — if any — concrete answers to the biggest dilemma surrounding the Eagles, but maybe we’ll start to get some more hints. I’m curious to see how Sirianni handles these questions about what is obviously a touchy subject.

While the relationship between Wentz and Doug Pederson was clearly fractured, it reportedly went beyond the head coach. There are reportedly some hurt feelings from Wentz toward others in the organization. Everything we’ve heard about Sirianni is that he’s a super likable guy. Will Wentz like him enough to think he can resume his career in Philadelphia? Will Sirianni (and the front office) feel comfortable with Wentz’s returning in 2021? So many questions to be answered on this front and perhaps Friday will be a small first step.