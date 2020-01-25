Watch/Listen: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

Follow our coverage: You can also listen to the hearings live on WHYY-FM by clicking on the blue play button on the top left of the page or watch on WHYY-TV.

Lawyers representing President Trump get their first shot Saturday to poke holes in the impeachment case made this week by Democrats.

But the topics they bring up may go far beyond the two impeachment charges related to foreign aid in Ukraine and obstruction of Congress, Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Trump, told reporters Friday.

Proceedings on the Senate floor are expected to begin again at 10 a.m. ET.