Watch/Listen: Attorneys from House Intelligence, Judiciary to present in Trump impeachment hearing

Democratic and Republican lawyers from the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees are expected to give presentations to the House lawmakers on Monday, Dec. 9 in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The hearing comes days after legal experts testified before a House Judiciary Committee public hearing. Three of those witnesses, invited by Democrats, said on Dec. 4 that the evidence collected by the House Intelligence Committee shows Trump has violated his oath of office, which is grounds for impeachment.

The fourth witness, called by Republicans, warned that House lawmakers are moving too quickly and have not proven their case for impeaching the president.