Urban League of Philadelphia offers funds to families at risk of foreclosure or eviction

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

As many as 100 families who are at risk of losing their homes because of financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic are targeted to receive emergency, no-strings-attached assistance from the Urban League of Philadelphia.

The nonprofit has $50,000 to give away to “the most vulnerable,” Andrea Custis, president and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia, said in a statement.

The money comes from the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a partnership between the city, the Philadelphia Foundation and the United Way’s regional branch.

Custis says her organization feels honored to be awarded the funds.

“We appreciate the quick leadership of the Philadelphia Foundation, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, and all of the businesses and organizations that made contributions to the fund,” she wrote.

The Urban League of Philadelphia is one of nearly 400 organizations to benefit from the PHL COVID-19 Fund as of May 14.