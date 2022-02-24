Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency

Ukraine on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency after Russian President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.

Ukrainian lawmakers approved President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree that imposes the measure for 30 days starting Thursday. The state of emergency allows authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political parties and organizations “in the interests of national security and public order.”

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly voiced concern that Russia could try destabilize the country by relying on Moscow’s supporters inside the country, including a pro-Russia political party represented in parliament

The decision follows Putin’s move Monday to recognize the independence of rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, where a nearly eight-year conflict has killed over 14,000 people. Putin has sanctioned the deployment of Russian troops there to “maintain peace.”

Russian on Wednesday evacuated its embassy in Kyiv as hopes for a diplomatic way out of a new, potentially devastating war in Europe waned. The U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow of crossing a red line Tuesday in rolling over Ukraine’s border into separatist eastern regions known as the Donbas, with some calling it an invasion.

Russia emptied its diplomatic posts in Ukraine, state news agency Tass reported, a day after the Foreign Ministry announced a plan to evacuate, citing threats. By Wednesday afternoon, the Russian flag no longer flew over the Kyiv embassy, and police surrounded the building.

Wednesday’s actions reflected the increasing concern by Ukrainian authorities after weeks of trying to project calm. The Foreign Ministry advised against travel to Russia and recommended any Ukrainians there to leave immediately, saying Moscow’s “aggression” could lead to a significant reduction in consular services.

A senior U.S. defense official in Washington said the Russian forces arrayed along Ukraine’s borders are “as ready as they can be” for an invasion, with about 80% in what the U.S. considers “forward positions, ready to go” within 5 kilometers to 50 kilometers (3 to 30 miles) of the border.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information, added. “We still cannot confirm that Russian forces have moved into the Donbas area.”

President Joe Biden allowed sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company’s CEO, the White House said.