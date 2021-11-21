U.S. climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact

Turner talked on the sidelines of the U.N. conference in Glasgow, where he was one of dozens of mayors pushing for investment in climate. After years of storm deaths in intensifying deluges and hurricanes from the tropics, Houston residents froze to death in record numbers in a wobbling polar vortex this year.

“And so for our vulnerable communities … where people are already on the margins, it keeps getting a little bit further down,” Turner said.

In the Senate, cost-cutting demands by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin from the coal state of West Virginia and that chamber’s strict rules seem certain to force significant changes to the bill. That would prompt fresh disputes between party centrists and moderates that will likely take weeks to resolve.

If Biden’s package passes, its impact boosting clean energy sources and technologies will mean the U.S. likely will just miss, by 5%, Biden’s target of halving fossil fuel emissions by the end of this decade — more precisely and wonkily, of halving the amount of carbon dioxide that the U.S. is pumping out by 2030 compared with 2005 levels.

That’s according to modeling by researchers at Princeton University and elsewhere, climate scientist and energy analyst Zeke Hausfeather explained.

But if Biden’s bill fails in Congress, the United States likely will fall shy of its emission-cutting promise by much more, by 20%, the academic modeling shows.

Market forces making renewable energy ever cheaper would help carry the United States a lot of the way regardless, Hausfeather said.

But with that broken promise behind it, it would be harder for the U.S. “to convince countries like China and India to follow through on their climate commitments … if we are unable to follow through on our own promises,” noted Hausfeather, a director at the Breakthrough Institute research center.

The United States over time is the world’s biggest emitter of the coal, natural gas, and oil fumes that are altering the atmosphere and heating the Earth. China, with its dependence on coal-fired power plants, is the biggest emitter currently, and the U.S. No. 2. India, with its booming population and coal dependence, is poised to overtake both in coming decades.

At Glasgow, Bangladesh climate negotiator Quamrul Chowdhury fought, as he has for years, for the United States and other big polluters to make the fast, big cuts needed to keep his and other low-lying nations above water.