Two more Delaware patients test negative for coronavirus

Two more Delaware residents have tested negative for the coronavirus, state officials have announced.

The two live in Kent County in central Delaware, but they recently traveled to a country where the virus is active. Public officials would not reveal where they traveled or any other information about them.

To date, Delaware has tested five residents, including two University of Delaware students, but none has tested positive. Nor have any cases been identified in Pennsylvania or New Jersey to date.

Delaware also is monitoring 14 asymptomatic travelers who arrived in the United States from mainland China since Feb. 3. Those people have been asked to remain at home while self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Officials urge residents to visit www.de.gov/coronavirus for information and updates.