Pilot and passenger dead after small plane crashes in Delaware

Delaware State Police say a small plane crashed in New Castle County Sunday morning, killing both the pilot and a passenger.

Police say it happened at about 8:53 a.m., west of Interstate 95 in a wooded area at Churchmans Road. The plane, a Beech Craft 55 Baron, had recently taken off from New Castle County airport.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

There are no road closures at this time.

