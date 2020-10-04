Trump’s diagnosis shows US vulnerability to the coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s startling COVID-19 diagnosis serves as a cruel reminder of the pervasive spread of the coronavirus and shows how tenuous of a grip the nation has on the crisis, health experts said.

With U.S. infections rising for several weeks, Trump became one of the tens of thousands of Americans who test positive each day. He went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours “will be critical” in his care, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday.

That differed dramatically from the rosy assessment by Trump’s staff and doctors, who took pains not to reveal the president had received supplemental oxygen at the White House before he went to a military hospital. Some of Trump’s top advisers and allies also have tested positive recently.

“No one is entirely out of the virus’s reach, even those supposedly inside a protective bubble,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

Eight months after the virus reached the United States, worrying signals mounted of what’s ahead this fall. The NFL has postponed two games after players on three teams tested positive. Some hospitals in Wisconsin have run low on space, and experts warned of a likely surge in infections during the colder months ahead. Some economists say it could take as long as late 2023 for the job market to fully recover.

The U.S. leads the world in numbers of confirmed infections, with more than 7 million, and deaths, with more than 208,000. Only a handful of countries rank higher in COVID-19 deaths per capita.

“The statistics are so mindboggling, they make us numb to the reality of just how painful, unacceptable and absurd this is,” said Dr. Reed Tuckson, board chairman of the nonpartisan Health Policy Alliance in Washington. “Every single American must double down on their vigilance. If we don’t, then we are being foolhardy and irresponsible.”

Wallace Clark, 50, of Springfield, Illinois, said he was flummoxed by the president’s diagnosis but hopes it makes people realize they need to take the pandemic seriously.

“Some people probably think they’re immune or can’t get it, but it is possible. It does send a message,” Clark said Saturday.

The president’s infection occurred as the nation has reached a crossroads in its response to the virus.

The U.S. is averaging 40,000 cases a day. The situation is improving in Sun Belt states that were hot spots in the summer, and many loosened restrictions this week.

Mississippi’s governor ended a mask requirement, South Carolina’s governor said he would ease capacity restrictions on restaurants and New Orleans bars got the greenlight to sell carry-out drinks. Florida has moved ahead with an aggressive reopening that gives bars and restaurants latitude to allow as many customers as they choose.

The outlook is gloomier in the Midwest.

Wisconsin reported a record daily death toll Wednesday, and hospitals in multiple cities said they were running out of space. A 530-bed field hospital that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built on the state fairgrounds in the city of West Allis in April could be used if the situation worsens.

Iowa reported more than 1,000 new cases for the third consecutive day Friday as the virus continued to aggressively spread, but the governor said bars in the two largest college towns could reopen Monday after a five-week closure. South Dakota officials reported record highs in deaths and cases Thursday.

In Missouri, several people waving Trump signs and American flags at drivers in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles on Saturday said the president and Republican Gov. Mike Parson getting infected recently won’t change their behavior. Of the roughly two dozen Trump supporters who gathered, most didn’t wear masks.

Vince Kuhn, a 72-year-old retiree and Vietnam War veteran, called Trump “a brave man” who likely caught the virus because he was willing to be out with people. Kuhn said he opposed restrictions like mask mandates before the president got sick and still does.

“I fought for freedom in ‘Nam,” Kuhn said. “I really didn’t like it when they stopped us from going to church and assembling. But people are coming back. Everything’s coming back. People want the real America we fought for.”

Carol Schutz, 54, who had a lung transplant last year and often wears a mask but didn’t Saturday, doesn’t believe Trump’s illness will sway many people but will be “more fuel for the fire” for those who don’t like him.