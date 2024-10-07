Trump’s plan would add $4 trillion more to U.S. debt compared to Harris’, analysis says

With less than a month left until Election Day, both the Harris and Trump campaigns have presented their economic visions to the American people — including proposed tax cuts, border security spending, and affordable housing policies. But it’s still unclear how much these plans will cost, and how they will be paid for.

A new report from the nonpartisan nonprofit Committee for Responsible Federal Budget finds that both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris will deepen the national debt to pay for their initiatives. Trump’s estimated economic plan would sink the nation $7.5 trillion further into to debt over the next decade, while Harris’ estimated proposals would cost the government half that — around $3.5 trillion.

“Whoever wins the 2024 presidential election will face an unprecedented fiscal situation upon taking office,” according to the Committee for Responsible Federal Budget’s report. “Both the Republican and Democratic candidates for President have put forward campaign plans that would, at best, maintain the status quo and, at worst, add tremendously to our debt and deficits.”

The report said their estimates come with “a high degree of uncertainty” because of lack of specifics from both campaigns; the estimates for Harris’ plans range from adding $0 to $8.1 trillion to the debt, while the forecasts for Trump range from $1.5 trillion to $15.2 trillion.

The committee warned of “an eventual fiscal crisis” if politicians don’t address the national debt more forcefully. The nonprofit also provided an overview of the candidates‘ competing economic visions — pulled from campaign websites, emails, speeches, social media posts and discussions with campaign staff.

Extending Trump’s Tax Code

Both Harris and Trump plan to extend portions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) — a law passed in 2017 that made major changes to the tax code. The law is set to expire in 2025.

Extending the TCJA is the most expensive portion of both campaigns’ economic plans, totaling $3 trillion for Harris and $5.4 trillion for Trump, according to the report.

The difference between the two costs comes from Harris’ promise that “no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay more in taxes,” meaning Americans earning less than that will continue to benefit from the TCJA tax cuts while those making more than that will not.

Meanwhile, Trump has promised to “make the Trump tax cuts permanent” for all those who benefited from the law initially. Notably, Trump has promised to end the $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes, known as SALT, which has become a contentious political issue.

Taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have promised to eliminate taxes on tips — despite the shaking heads of economists.

Trump proposed the policy first after a visit to Las Vegas. But the Harris campaign told NPR their plan is distinct as their policy would have caps on salary, meant to prevent high-earners from marking all their salary as tipped wages and taking “advantage of the policy.” The Harris campaign said it also plans to increase the minimum wage in tandem with not taxing tips.

The Committee for Responsible Federal Budget estimated Harris’ no-tax-on tips policy would cost $200 billion over 10 years, while Trump’s would cost $300 billion.

The former president has also proposed a blanket tax exemption for overtime pay. The committee listed this as the second-most expensive portion of his economic vision, costing the U.S. government some $2 trillion over 10 years in lost taxes.

Trump’s call for an end to taxes on Social Security benefits is the third-most costly part of his plan. Between 50% to 85% of Social Security benefits are taxed, the committee said. Cutting those funds would increase the deficit by $1.3 trillion, it found.

Harris has no plans to cut taxes on overtime pay or on Social Security benefits, according to the report.