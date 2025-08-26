From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner defended the city’s use of cashless bail for some offenses, saying President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting cities and states that use the practice “is another example of the Criminal-in-Chief’s authoritarian power grab.”

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order which requires U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify states and jurisdictions that have “substantially eliminated cash bail as a potential condition of pretrial release from custody for crimes that pose a clear threat to public safety and order.” The order identifies several offenses that it says fall under these parameters, ranging from violent acts to vandalism.

The administration will then review federal funds allocated to those identified states and jurisdictions for potential suspension or termination, the order states.

“Our great law enforcement officers risk their lives to arrest potentially violent criminals, only to be forced to arrest the same individuals, sometimes for the same crimes, while they await trial on the previous charges,” the order reads. “This is a waste of public resources and a threat to public safety.”

In response, Krasner, who moved to eliminate cash bail for people facing certain nonviolent misdemeanors and felonies, said in a statement that the Trump administration “has consistently sought to dismantle solutions to public safety that work.”

“Cashless bail systems are better at holding people who pose a threat to public safety in custody awaiting trial while not punishing the poor for lower-level crimes,” Krasner wrote. “It should come as no surprise that Trump, a wealthy 34-time convicted felon capable of posting bail for his freedom, is threatening to defund jurisdictions that use cashless systems.”