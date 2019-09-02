Thousands of Philly union members rally on the waterfront for Labor Day

But the celebration also comes at a time when many rank-and-file workers say organized labor is under attack. SEIU member Mike McCool, wearing a bright t-shirt promoting his union local, said it was time for the American labor movement to reverse years of declining membership.

“With what’s going on in America today it’s really important to organize labor and fight against what’s happening now in Washington and Harrisburg. A lot of interests that are aligning against labor,” he said. “It’s time we really get organized. Now I think it’s time to bounce back.”

McCool and others cited the Supreme Court’s recent Janus decision, which weakened the power of government unions, by making it optional whether workers have to pay fees to the union to cover the cost of negotiating contracts. Others, like Philly AFL-CIO president Pat Eiding, blamed Republicans in Harrisburg and Washington for pushing anti-union bills.

“They don’t care who you are, they don’t think you have a right to have representation. We gotta make sure we have folks in Washington, and in the White House in particular, and Harrisburg that care about working people in this country,” Eiding said, from a lectern outside Local 19. “The people who built this country deserve some respect.”

Although indicted IBEW Local 98 leader John Dougherty was also in attendance he rallied his electrical workers across the street, near Old Swedes Church, as in years past. He did not speak on the main stage. Dougherty and other union figures are expected to stand trial next year over a string of embezzlement, bribery, and theft charges brought by federal investigators.