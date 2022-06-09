Pride comes to the ’burbs with two celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community. The fifth annual Chester County Pride Fest takes place in downtown Phoenixville. The free celebration includes music, food, vendors, and restaurant and retail discounts. Drag performances, a dance party, and an appearance by Alexis Cunningham of “American Song Contest” are on the schedule. Narberth kicks off its first annual Pride celebration “Pride at the Park” at Narberth Park, which includes live music, LGBTQ+ vendors, activities, and more in a youth-led inaugural celebration for the Lower Merion/Narberth area. A fundraiser for The Trevor Project, an organization to help prevent suicide in LGBTQ+ teens, is being launched with the festival. Brittany Lynn of Philly Drag Mafia is scheduled to perform.

What: LGBTQ+ celebrations

Chestnut Hill is going to the dogs (and cats) once again in the annual pet-friendly event. Dogs, cats, and their human companions have options including the Yappy Hour and doggie pools, along with other activities for pets and their “parents.” Adoption agencies will be on-site for those who want to acquire a new pet or add to their pet family. Restaurants and retail establishments are offering specials and discounts throughout the day.

What: Pet-themed festival

WXPN hosts the Wayne Music Festival, which brings a diverse group of locally-connected performers to the Delco community. The sixth annual festival, which attracted more than 10,000 attendees in previous years, also highlights regional food and artisans. The 2022 lineup, performing on four stages, includes Tommy Conwell, Rugby Road, Wallis, Kick and the Hug, and Valentina Sounds. Some proceeds benefit The Music is Love foundation, which raises money for children’s medical causes.

What: Outdoor music festival

Philly street festivals

Festivals are back with a vengeance. It feels to us like they’ve quadrupled since before COVID with multiple ones happening every weekend. Penn’s Landing hosts the Islamic Heritage Festival on Saturday which includes music, vendors, and performances geared to the area’s large Muslim community. The West Park Arts Fest, also on Saturday in Fairmount Park, features live music, dance performances and kids’ activities. The Rail Park, in conjunction with several community organizations, is hosting a block party on 1300 Noble St. that encompasses the ten neighborhoods bordering the park. Art installations, live music from SNACKTIME (pulling double duty this weekend as they’re also at the Flower Show), kid-friendly crafts, wellness activities, and skateboard and bike-riding lessons are all part of the day. Registration is required but the event is free.