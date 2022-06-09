Philly Flower Show, Odunde, Clifford Brown Jazz Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Festivals continue to dominate the summer events landscape as this weekend boasts festivals and major outdoor gatherings including Odunde, Philadelphia Flower Festival, the Islamic Heritage Festival and the kickoff of Wilmington’s Clifford Brown Jazz Fest.
Clifford Brown Jazz Festival
Jazz trumpeter Clifford Brown died before he had a chance to fully execute his prodigious talent but in his short life, he influenced a generation of musicians. The Wilmington, Delaware native receives tribute via an annual festival that brings musicians to the city for free performances and a week of related events. Scheduled to appear this year are Stanley Clarke, Regina Carter, Joe Chambers, Stokley, Maysa and Lynn Riley & the World, among others.
- What: Music festival
- Where: Rodney Square, various venues
- When: Preview concert Sunday, June 12 at 4 p.m., events through June 18, concerts June 15 -18
- How much: Free
Music at Bunker Hill: The Trout Quintet
Music at Bunker Hill’s final concert of the season brings the Trout Quintet and Susannah Woodruff to South Jersey. The musicians will play this weekend in a concert rescheduled from 2020. Originally from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, mezzo-soprano Woodruff will sing Beethoven’s Irish Songs while the quintet is scheduled to play selections from Schubert, Schumann, and violinist Eugene Drucker. Drucker, a founder of the Emerson String Quartet, is also in the Trout Quintet, which puts them in the unique situation of having a living composer perform his own work. Concerts are capped at 50% of capacity; a livestream of the show will also be available for purchase.
- What: Concert with livestream option
- Where: Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, 330 Greentree Rd., Sewell, N.J.
- When: Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m.
- How much: $28 adult, $12 seniors and students with ID, $28 livestream only
Odunde
Odunde founder Lois Fernandez’ dream of an African festival in Philadelphia came true when she successfully launched the first one in 1975. Now her daughter, Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, has taken up the mantle, adding a series of educational community events through her Odunde365 initiative. But this weekend, the focus is on the festival’s return which takes place over 15 blocks near South St. and 23rd streets. Rap icon Doug E. Fresh headlines the annual concert and is scheduled to take the Odunde stage at 6:30 p.m.
- What: Street festival
- Where: South Street near 23rd St.
- When: Sunday, June 12, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- How much: Free
Philadelphia Flower Show
One of the main highlights of the city’s events calendar, the Philadelphia Flower Show, is also one of its longest-running. In a break from tradition inspired by COVID restrictions, the Flower Show moved outdoors in 2021 for the first time in over 100 years. That’s the case again this year with 15 acres of installations and exhibitions. The 2022 theme is “In Full Bloom” which encompasses health, wellness, and passion. To that end, there are workshops on flowers and plants, the Flowers After Hours event, a Family Frolic event, photography tours, and a butterfly exhibit.
- What: Outdoor festival
- Where: FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Ave. & S. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, June 11 – Sunday, June 19
- How much: Children 4 and under, free, children 5-17, $20 – $25, adults, $45 – $50
Suburban PRIDE
Pride comes to the ’burbs with two celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community. The fifth annual Chester County Pride Fest takes place in downtown Phoenixville. The free celebration includes music, food, vendors, and restaurant and retail discounts. Drag performances, a dance party, and an appearance by Alexis Cunningham of “American Song Contest” are on the schedule. Narberth kicks off its first annual Pride celebration “Pride at the Park” at Narberth Park, which includes live music, LGBTQ+ vendors, activities, and more in a youth-led inaugural celebration for the Lower Merion/Narberth area. A fundraiser for The Trevor Project, an organization to help prevent suicide in LGBTQ+ teens, is being launched with the festival. Brittany Lynn of Philly Drag Mafia is scheduled to perform.
- What: LGBTQ+ celebrations
- Where: Bridge St. Phoenixville, Pa., Narberth Park, 80 Windsor Ave., Narberth, Pa.
- When: Both on Saturday, June 11, Chester County Pride Festival, noon – 5 p.m., Pride at the Park, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free
Petapalooza
Chestnut Hill is going to the dogs (and cats) once again in the annual pet-friendly event. Dogs, cats, and their human companions have options including the Yappy Hour and doggie pools, along with other activities for pets and their “parents.” Adoption agencies will be on-site for those who want to acquire a new pet or add to their pet family. Restaurants and retail establishments are offering specials and discounts throughout the day.
- What: Pet-themed festival
- Where: In and around the 8000 block of Germantown Ave.
- When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- How much: Free
Wayne Music Festival
WXPN hosts the Wayne Music Festival, which brings a diverse group of locally-connected performers to the Delco community. The sixth annual festival, which attracted more than 10,000 attendees in previous years, also highlights regional food and artisans. The 2022 lineup, performing on four stages, includes Tommy Conwell, Rugby Road, Wallis, Kick and the Hug, and Valentina Sounds. Some proceeds benefit The Music is Love foundation, which raises money for children’s medical causes.
- What: Outdoor music festival
- Where: Downtown Wayne, Pa.
- When: Saturday, June 11, 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- How much: Free
Philly street festivals
Festivals are back with a vengeance. It feels to us like they’ve quadrupled since before COVID with multiple ones happening every weekend. Penn’s Landing hosts the Islamic Heritage Festival on Saturday which includes music, vendors, and performances geared to the area’s large Muslim community. The West Park Arts Fest, also on Saturday in Fairmount Park, features live music, dance performances and kids’ activities. The Rail Park, in conjunction with several community organizations, is hosting a block party on 1300 Noble St. that encompasses the ten neighborhoods bordering the park. Art installations, live music from SNACKTIME (pulling double duty this weekend as they’re also at the Flower Show), kid-friendly crafts, wellness activities, and skateboard and bike-riding lessons are all part of the day. Registration is required but the event is free.
- What: Street festivals and gatherings
- Where: Various venues
- When: June 11 -12
- How much: Free
Love from Philly
Philly’s arts and culture scene has long been a vibrant one and this festival hopes to amplify it. The day-long event includes live music performances, food trucks, a beer garden, a roller park, and local food and arts vendors. Performers include rap pioneer Schoolly D, DJ Rich Medina, Cosmo Baker, Jamaladeen Tacuma, The West Philly Orchestra, the Orchestra del Barrio, Wallis (she has a busy local weekend!), and more. Proceeds benefit 30 Amp Circuit, a non-profit to aid wellness and mental health in musicians, founded by entrepreneur Andy Blackman-Hurwitz.
- What: Concert and cultural festival
- Where: The Oval, 2451 Ben Franklin Pkwy.
- When: noon – 10 p.m.
- How much: Free
Black Swan Revealed
The Chocolate Ballerina company is mounting an all-Black version of “Swan Lake” for 2023. A special preview performance will take place this weekend showcasing the upcoming production. Original choreography will blend with Tchaikovsky’s classic composition for a contemporary reimagining of the ballet. Young people who attend the show have the chance to enter to win a scholarship to TCB’s Ballet Bootcamp, held later this month.
- What: Ballet performance
- Where: Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St., Studio B
- When: Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- How much: $25
Freestyle Love Supreme
Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the creative forces behind the “Freestyle Love Machine” – an interactive, improvisational musical where each show is different from the last. Miranda, who is now, of course, best-known for the Broadway juggernaut “Hamilton,” will appear as part of the cast for the Friday night show. “Hamilton” alumni James Monroe Iglehart joins the show through June 11; Christopher Jackson performs on June 11 and 12. A documentary on the “Freestyle Love Supreme,” which won a special Tony in 2020, is now streaming on Hulu.
- What: Musical production
- Where: Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam) 250 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, June 12
- How much: $40 and up
Fairview
“Fairview” has had such a polarizing impact on audiences that a 2018 “New York Times” review revealed more about their reactions than plot points. So all we can tell you is that when the Frazier family gathers for their grandmother’s birthday dinner, what begins as a comedic tale turns into what the Wilma Theater’s website says is a “raucously brilliant look at race in America.” Written by Jackie Sibblies Drury, “Fairview” won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2019. Its Wilma run has just been extended another week.
- What: Stage play
- Where: The Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St.
- When: Through Sunday, June 26
- How much: $29 and up
Willy Porter
Folk, rock, or Americana? Some musicians are hard to categorize as one genre can’t encompass all they do. That’s the case with Willy Porter, a guitarist, singer, songwriter, and activist who has raised money for women’s and children’s causes. His performances are focused on his eclectic approach to acoustic guitar, leading to the development of his own signature instrument with guitar maker Guild. Porter’s latest release, “mnemonic” came out in 2020.
- What: Concert
- Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.
- When: Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m.
- How much: $22
Glenn Jones
R&B crooner Glenn Jones hails from Jacksonville, Florida, more known for its football prodigies than its soul music talents. But in his two-decade-plus career, Jones has made a case for the Sunshine State’s ability to sow artists that stand the test of time. Jones is likely best known for his 1987 hit “We’ve Only Just Begun” from his fourth, self-titled release. But since then he’s put out six more albums. The most recent: 2006’s “Forever: Timeless R&B Talents.”
- What: Concert
- Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St.
- When: Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m.
- How much: $30 and up
Dino and Dragon Stroll
Dinosaurs walk the earth again, but only in animatronic form. The Dino and Dragon Stroll provides a view into the Mesozoic era, which encompasses the Jurassic period, a term most people are more familiar with. This is a walk-through attraction that says it has the biggest dinosaurs among similar attractions, as well as dragons that breathe fire, at least to the limits of modern technology. Additional kid-friendly activities include story time and dinosaur and dragon craft creation stations. Bouncy houses, dinosaur rides, and an indoor T-Rex ATV ride are also available for an additional cost.
- What: Themed attraction
- Where: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, Pa.
- When: Saturday, June 11, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- How much: $26.99 adults and kids, military and veterans free with ID
