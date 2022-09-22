The free, kid-friendly fest is happening at both Penn’s Landing and Camden, N.J.’s Wiggins Park to accommodate people on both sides of the river. Activities include arts and crafts, face painting, ferry rides, a scavenger hunt, games and prizes, and environmental exhibitors, including the Philadelphia Water Department, North Camden Community Gardens, the Delaware River Basin Commission, UrbanPromise, and more. (Different organizations are on each side of the river so check first if there’s one you particularly want to interact with.) On the Jersey side, you can also take a one-hour sail on a tall ship, but that is separately ticketed.

What: Outdoor activities

Outdoor activities Where: Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia and Wiggins Park, Camden, N.J.

Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia and Wiggins Park, Camden, N.J. When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free

One of Philadelphia’s most beautiful and historic neighborhoods is hosting a party over several of its scenic blocks. Chestnut Hill’s 38th annual Fall for The Arts Festival showcases artists and their work at this popular annual event. Over 100 food and crafts vendors will also be competing for your time and dollars. A Maker’s Village showcases artisans demonstrating their process, a sustainability hub includes speakers and organizations combating waste and climate change and a Fun Fest with kid-specific activities is going on at Jenks Elementary School.

What: Neighborhood street fest

Neighborhood street fest Where: 8000-8600 block of Germantown Ave.

8000-8600 block of Germantown Ave. When: Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Cannabis has moved from controversial to legal in many states, although federal laws still lag behind. Adherents will celebrate their new freedoms, presumably with varying versions of the plant, at the second annual Canna Fest. Food, drink, and merchandise vendors will offer cannabis-related wares along with games and activities. There are several more similarly-themed festivals coming to the area this fall, so look out for those if you’re inclined.

What: Affinity festival

Affinity festival Where: Fern Hill Park, 4600 Wissahickon

Fern Hill Park, 4600 Wissahickon When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. How much: Free, $1 for raffle bag entry

Upper Darby hosts its fifth annual international festival with food and arts vendors as well as live music. More than 85,000 people call Upper Darby home and Delco Township is one of the area’s most diverse communities with over 100 languages spoken. There will be two stages of performances reflecting the rich cultures of area residents and a Parade of Flags to highlight all the different countries they come from. Note: the Five Points intersection will be closed to vehicular traffic during the festival.

What: Neighborhood festival

Neighborhood festival Where: Five Points Intersection, 100 Garrett Rd.

Five Points Intersection, 100 Garrett Rd. When: Saturday, Sept. 24, noon – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Arts and Culture

Retired upscale shoe designer and Wharton graduate Stuart Weitzman has made a living designing shoes for fashion-savvy celebrities like Beyoncé, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and just about every woman who’s ever graced a Hollywood red carpet. It’s obviously been lucrative, as Weitzman has also lent his money and name to buildings at the University of Pennsylvania and to the former Museum of American Jewish History in Old City. His personal collection of historic shoes is now a museum exhibit. “Walk This Way” is made up of over 100 pairs collected by Weitzman and his wife, Jane Gershon Weitzman, whose shoe closet must be world-class.