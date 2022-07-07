Legends abound in the art and culture offerings this week. Gladys Knight kicks off the summer concert season at the Dell East, while Prince is on the big screen at Clark Park. The Chicks make their return to the oft-named Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in South Jersey and Blobfest is back in Phoenixville.

Artist and University of Delaware graduate Christian “Anthem” Wills is looking for wordsmiths. His semi-regular Open Mic Nights welcomes poets with completed works or those in progress, (short) storytellers, and lyricists who can try out their best material in front of an audience. The event is open to all ages and anyone from beginners to more seasoned artists.