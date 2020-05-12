Congressional leaders continue to consider options to help individuals and small businesses stay afloat financially during this COVID-19 economy of high unemployment and continued stay at home orders for many Americans.

Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District is on the House Financial Services committee. She’s been proposing options going forward.

She spoke to Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn from her home in Jenkintown Monday, about a week since her mother-in-law passed away in a nearby nursing home from the coronavirus. Jennifer asked Rep. Dean what her mother-in-law was like.

–

My mother in law, Joan Cunnane, was wonderful. She was born in Scranton. And so whenever anybody talked about where they’re from, she said, I’m from County Lackawanna. She said, baptized a Democrat before she was baptized a Catholic, just a person who really was opinionated for equal rights, for women’s rights, for civil rights. A woman who was a devoted wife, fantastic cook. She was a wonderful grandmother to our children.

Yes. Very, very sorry for your loss.

Thank you.

Now at work, you’re facing so many things on the health front, also financially as a leader in our region. This is also a reelection year for you for a second term representing the 4th Congressional District. Now, this encompasses Montgomery County and a section of Berks County. Now, these counties are really itching like so many others to bump up to that yellow phase and Pennsylvania’s reopening plan. What is your advice to the people in these areas?

I am absolutely sure people are itching to go back to a little bit more normal life. But I’m really proud of our folks here for recognizing that we have to make sure we isolate and test, test broadly and then contact trace those who have been in contact with anybody who has the disease in order to isolate it and tamp it down. So while we’ve seen Governor Wolf is going to open to that orange level, some counties that have not been hard hit, I hope we here in southeastern Pennsylvania are patient and demand the universal testing and isolation treatment until we can reopen more safely and economically.

Federal money for families, individuals and small businesses has been released in waves. Some has gone to states that need it for one thing, but it’s supposed to be used for another. Also, sometimes, states that don’t have a lot of COVID-19 cases were given funds that perhaps could have been used by other states with higher numbers of cases. Is this a symptom of federal relief plans that were just rushed and not thought through?

I don’t agree that they weren’t thought through. I do agree they were rushed. And I think appropriately, our first two bills were smaller emergency bills, then we did the very big bill, the CARES Act. There was $150 billion to state and local governments. We have learned from elected leaders here in Pennsylvania they need more flexibility with those dollars. The dollars cannot be tethered only to expenses from coronavirus because their revenues are in such dramatic decline. So I want to be a part of bills moving forward. They drive more money to state and local governments, smaller local governments and municipalities that are particularly hard hit because that means we’ll be getting dollars to everyday people.