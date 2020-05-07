Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Jeff Dodgson organizes so many burials now he sometimes doesn’t realize an acquaintance has died until he is preparing their final resting place.

“People I’ve known from working here for so long, people I would see a couple times a year, or people I would plant flowers for,” said Dodgson, foreman of the Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. “I’m out marking a grave, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this was Mrs. So-and-So.’”

The cemetery Dodgson operates in Essex County, one of the hardest-hit areas in a state pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic, is doing three times the number of burials it typically would.

He said the pace of work and the new dangers presented by COVID-19 have heaped added stress on his staff and himself.

“I’m kind of the back end of the frontline workers,” he said.