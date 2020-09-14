Tear gas used on crowd protesting fatal police shooting in Lancaster

Police deployed tear gas on a crowd of people protesting early Monday after an officer shot and killed a man in Pennsylvania while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Lancaster following the shooting death of Ricardo Munoz, 27, on Sunday afternoon. The crowd formed outside the police station, where the department stated multiple buildings and government vehicles were damaged by demonstrators.

Munoz was fatally shot after coming out of a home and chasing the officer with a knife, police said. Body camera video showed the officer fire several shots at Munoz, who then falls to the ground.