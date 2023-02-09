‘All hands on deck’: Philadelphia police preparing for Super Bowl crowds

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police are not only drawing on neighboring municipalities for backup Sunday night during the Super Bowl festivities, but they’re also employing simple technology like PA systems to let the crowds know when it’s time to go home.

The Eagles NFC celebrations got pretty wild at Frankford and Cottman avenues, but there were no major incidents.

Now police are preparing to see city streets filled once again following the Super Bowl.

“How do we provide an environment where we let everyone have a good time and do it safely?” said Philadelphia Police’s Homeland Security and Special Events Bureau Chief Inspector Michael Cram.

He says Sunday is an “all hands” call for officers.

“If you can work, you’re working. All days off are canceled, shifts extended to 12 hours,” he said.