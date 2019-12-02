New Jersey officials announced a commercial travel ban Sunday evening ahead of a storm that is likely to drop several inches of snow and some ice across inland New Jersey on Monday.

In a statement, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said the commercial travel ban, which goes into effect at midnight Monday, applies to all interstates in the state.

The restriction does not apply to the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, or the Atlantic City Expressway. The ban includes tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles, according to the statement.

Officials say the commercial travel ban is due to the anticipated severity of the storm. The state did not enact a state of emergency as of late Sunday evening but officials encourage motorists to remain at home.

“The winter storm is expected to produce difficult travel conditions across the northwest portion of the State due to accumulated snow and ice that will cause limited visibility on the roadways and disrupt snowplow operations, especially during the morning and evening commuting period on Monday,” the statement said.

At the Shore, the National Weather Service is forecasting minimal to no snow accumulations and potentially minor tidal flooding.