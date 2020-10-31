State, counties prepare to keep Pa. polling places safe amid fears of militia, hate groups

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Tensions ahead of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania are running high.

The race is more politicized than ever, voters fear mail delays or court rulings could invalidate their votes, and President Donald Trump is holding rallies throughout the state warning, with no evidence, of widespread efforts by Democrats to rig the election.

That has left some voters, especially those who routinely confront racism and discrimination, concerned about intimidation at the polls. A recent report by a worldwide nonprofit that tracks militia groups said Pennsylvania is one of five U.S. states at high risk of violence through Nov. 3. The claim is based on recent activity by supremacist groups such as Proud Boys, Pennsylvania Light Foot Militia, and 3%-ers.

But an author of the report and other experts said militias and hate groups are rarely as organized as they seem, and that widespread problems are unlikely. Still, state, county, and local officials are taking the threat seriously and implementing extra precautions for this election.

“People aren’t going to be looking to start fights in any sort of organized way,” said Hampton Stall, a conflict anthropologist who co-authored the report by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. “This is not to say that there won’t be voter intimidation. … But it’s not the same thing as malicious organizing around early voting, which is something I’m not seeing.”

Charles Stewart, a professor of political science at MIT, agreed, with the context that it would require a lot of stamina for militia members to rally for the entire 13 hours when polls are open.

“As to militia groups, the thing I’m noticing is that they talk a good game, but they rarely deliver,” said Stewart. “People may show up, wave some flags, maybe accost some people, but 13 hours is a long time and tends to wear against people.”

Still, local law enforcement officials said they’re preparing for a worst-case scenario in locations where people are most concerned.

In Allegheny County, police officers aren’t allowed to take time off for five days after the election, said Christopher Kearns, assistant superintendent of the county’s police department.

“We have not done this before on election days,” he said. “We may need the manpower.”