Spain has condemned inappropriate World Cup kiss. Can it now reckon with sexism in soccer?

While women still struggle for equality in Spanish soccer — Otero recalled how her team had to sell raffle tickets to play and clean their own locker rooms while boys did neither — the reaction, in Spain and beyond, to the globally televised kiss has been widespread condemnation.

Hermoso says it was not consensual, and despite claims to the contrary by Rubiales, public opinion is behind the 33-year-old player. The only continuing public support for Rubiales, 46, is from his mother, who started a hunger strike in a church in protest of her son’s downfall.

Even as the conduct of the most powerful man in Spanish soccer robbed global attention from the new world champions, Spain is taking steps to turn the crisis into a reckoning into the sexism that exists in the sport in a country where strides in other areas have placed it in the European vanguard of female gender equality.

Despite Rubiales’ insistence he did nothing wrong, Spain’s government, its players’ unions, soccer clubs, fans and most importantly, Hermoso and her teammates, saw his act as a sexist abuse of power that was no longer tolerable. FIFA, the world soccer governing body, suspended Rubiales for 90 days, and Spain’s government is moving to have him declared unfit to hold the post.

The condemnation of Rubiales, who also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture within sight of Spain’s Queen Letizia and teenage daughter, Princess Sofía, following Spain’s victory in the Aug. 20 final, has spread beyond the government and the powers-that-be in soccer.

Fans at men’s games last weekend in the hugely popular La Liga chanted for Rubiales to go, while hundreds rallied in downtown Madrid in support of Hermoso.

Rubiales had the chance to step down on Friday. Instead, he delivered a tirade to his federation members, claiming to be the victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists.”

While sexism has historically run deep in Spain, Rubiales has found himself out of step with the country’s rapidly changing social mores. Women’s rights activism has been gaining ground for decades, but was supercharged in 2018 following a high-profile case of gang rape viewed as Spain’s “Me Too” moment.

Since then, laws have been passed protecting women’s right to abortion and promoting equality in the workplace. A law that defines sexual consent is seen as among the most ambitious in Europe.

In AP interviews with women in soccer and beyond, there was a consensus that an act like the one committed by Rubiales even 10 years ago would have been largely ignored.

Marisa Soleto, president of the feminist Women’s Foundation, said the country has undergone a seismic shift in recent years.

“What this shows is that … Spanish society understands that you don’t have to hit a woman for a non-consensual act to be violent,” Soleto said of the kiss that has brought so much outrage.

The groundswell of support for Hermoso has found its slogan in “Se Acabo” — Spanish for “this is over” — started by Hermoso’s teammate and star player Alexia Putellas. It has since become a rallying call against Rubiales, even worn on T-shirts by Sevilla’s men’s players.

Lisa Banks, a Washington-based civil rights and employment attorney, said the Rubiales kiss was a “learning moment … for men in power, for men in sports, that an assault is an assault, even if it happens in a moment of jubilation.”