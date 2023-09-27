South Jersey Tribbles Rabbit Rescue helps rabbits find homes

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Inside what Valerie Bertsch calls her bunny cafe, there are about a dozen rabbits from Tribbles Rabbit Rescue, all hoping to find loving homes.

Bertsch, a realtor by trade, didn’t set out to be a rabbit rescuer.

She said she always wanted a rabbit. And for her 59th birthday, she decided a bunny would be her husband’s gift to her.

“And I knew nothing. But I thought ‘How hard can this be?’,” she said. “Then she kind of went crazy.”

She reached out to Lori Mills from Tribbles Rabbit Rescue for advice.

Turns out the bunny, adopted from a breeder, just needed to be spayed.

“I’m like, ‘How can I ever thank you?’ She said ‘Yeah, I could really use some help, could you foster a rabbit?’,” said Bertsch.

That one rabbit led to another and another.